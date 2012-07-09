titulky.com - unofficial redesign by exarion

Martin Janoušek

Hello dribbblers, this is my first shot here. Big thanks to @martinhalik for invitation!!
This work is my try to make unofficial redesign for biggest czech portal with subtitles.
(If I find out how to put links, I will attach full view)

Edit: Here is the full size - http://cl.ly/Hw2r

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
