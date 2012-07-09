Andrew Gomez

Pure CSS emoticon class (no images!)

Pure CSS emoticon class (no images!)
I felt inspired by Louis Bullock CSS emoticon (based on Dan Eden's smiley).

This is a single CSS class that makes common emoticons more fun. Just add the class to your emoticon, no images necessary!

Check it out: http://cssmileys.andrewgomez.info/

Comments and suggestions welcome! I think it works on most modern browsers, but I make no promises...

