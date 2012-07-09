Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Giacom

Giacom
New logo for the leading cloud computing company from UK. Live in action at www.giacom.com (one of the many NDAs I've been working on at the moment so I can post only a final shot after the launch).

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
