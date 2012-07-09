Mc Baldassari

Pink lips & golden keys

Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari
  • Save
Pink lips & golden keys illustration ink wood colors woman hair lips keys pink black
Download color palette

Full version here. Keep clicking "next" to see all of my newly added pieces...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari

More by Mc Baldassari

View profile
    • Like