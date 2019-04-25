Username Lemonade Card

Nicolas Fallourd
Hi everybody! It’s been a while 👋

Here are some examples of our Zenly username cards.

They result from a collaborative work alongside @Julien Martin & @Makata Studio

We are hiring a 3D Artist

Posted on Apr 25, 2019
Your Map, Your People

