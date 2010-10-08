Conor O'Driscoll

Jameson

Conor O'Driscoll
Conor O'Driscoll
  • Save
Jameson retro vintage clean dark script logo text
Download color palette

Wahay, we be Dribbblin'! Just a bit of retro font treatment I'm working on in Photoshop. All effects done entirely with layer styles.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2010
Conor O'Driscoll
Conor O'Driscoll

More by Conor O'Driscoll

View profile
    • Like