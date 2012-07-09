Isa Paavola

Reddit tablet app

I originally designed this application for Windows 8 Metro Tablet, but then I adapted the design to iPad. See it in my portfolio: http://www.isaacpvl.com/work/reddit.html

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
unique, lovely design work that you don't see every day 💕✨✨
