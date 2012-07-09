Isa Paavola

I'm back!

I'm back! portfolio personal resume
After working for an agency as a UX designer for what has so far been 2012, I'm back in the open. I've finally got my website back up and my new portfolio available. Check it out! http://www.isaacpvl.com/

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
unique, lovely design work that you don't see every day 💕✨✨
