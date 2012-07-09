Jessica Libby

Centennial Invite

Jessica Libby
Jessica Libby
  • Save
Centennial Invite screenprint invite gold centennial history nursing
Download color palette

Digitally printed and gold parts screen printed by hand. Cropped and folded by hand. Labour of love. 50 copies.

Ea454881b439780f819e731c453f0b6d
Rebound of
History Wrap
By Jessica Libby
View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Jessica Libby
Jessica Libby

More by Jessica Libby

View profile
    • Like