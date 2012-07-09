Tino Burkhardt

local traveling

Tino Burkhardt
Tino Burkhardt
Hire Me
  • Save
local traveling travel banner logo stars cloud
Download color palette

A simple web banner I did for Wimdu.de. It was a pleasure.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Tino Burkhardt
Tino Burkhardt
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tino Burkhardt

View profile
    • Like