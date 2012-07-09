Rafal Tomal

Redesign The Web - Poster

Redesign The Web - Poster poster blue typography sky lines grid
My concept for the Smashing Magazine's poster design contest: http://www.smashingmagazine.com/2012/07/06/poster-contest-redesign-world-redesign-web/

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
