Sarah Mick

Tweet

Sarah Mick
Sarah Mick
  • Save
Tweet design illustration twitter follow orange blue bird social media sarah mick
Download color palette

I've come to the conclusion that I am not following enough designers on Twitter. My Kardashian to Photoshop ratio is waaay out of whack. Help!

I'm going on a following bonanza today.

Follow me and I'll follow you back! I need more designery networking:
@SarahM15

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Sarah Mick
Sarah Mick

More by Sarah Mick

View profile
    • Like