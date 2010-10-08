Dauphine University intranet login

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I am attending the Paris-Dauphine University, and student have here access to an intranet. I am visiting this intranet everyday because it contains important information, however I hate the design, which is very old. I thought it would be more motivating if the design was better.
That's why a while ago, I started to use the user css extension for safari, and did a redesign of this login page. i had to deal with their html structure, and I came with this.
For your information, here is their login page: http://cl.ly/2kDJ