Joe Prince

Maven Pro Light Collection

Joe Prince
Joe Prince
  • Save
Maven Pro Light Collection maven pro light collection font lost type typography typeface 100 200 300 thin hairline extra light
Download color palette

Happy to finally announce the release of the "missing light weights" from the Maven Pro typeface. The fonts can be downloaded here:

Maven Pro Light Collection

Special thanks to Eric Mortensen, Linda Eliasen, Jim Leszczynski, Anthony Lane, and Riley Cran for working on the font specimens!

Cheers :)

Joe Prince
Joe Prince

More by Joe Prince

View profile
    • Like