Radeon Shot icon vector ati graphic iphone radeon lightening shadow texture
Just finished the Icon for "electornics" category of our "Öffnungszeiten" App. Took me quiet a while to draw this bad-ass card.

As soon as I finish all category icons I'll post a shot of the UI.

Posted on Oct 8, 2010
