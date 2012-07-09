Andrew Cornett

Here's a pixel-fitted version of the logo with the iOS NavigationBar context. I increased the contrast of the gradients, which might be a little bit too much, but it looks much different on the device of course :-)

Rebound of
Juke
By Andrew Cornett
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
