Alexander & The Grapes' Hemispheres Album Cover

Alexander & The Grapes' Hemispheres Album Cover music photography vintage album album cover duotone helvetica sans-serif polaroid
The final album cover for Alexander and the Grapes' new album "Hemispheres". Images are representative of the music's dualism in both imagery and color.

High res album art can be seen here - http://grapes.bandcamp.com/album/hemispheres

