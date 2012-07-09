Sal

Cargo Boarding Pass

Cargo Boarding Pass tarful icons icon boarding pass boarding pass ticket document date boat cargo signature stamp paper code barcode texture grey red black white
Here's a icon I'm currently working for a website of a cargo/shipment/transport company.

This is a little "cargo boarding pass" that should go with all the descriptions of their types of services.

Will love any feedback. Thanks!

Design is thinking made visual. ― Saul Bass
