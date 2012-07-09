▲Claudiu Ungureanu

JustAdClicks

▲Claudiu Ungureanu
▲Claudiu Ungureanu
  • Save
JustAdClicks clicks ad logo services red
Download color palette

wip. logo for a company providing campaign setup & management services. feedback is appreciated. thx.

B399624e0e9114c6d61ab8db648c9b8a
Rebound of
JustAdClicks
By ▲Claudiu Ungureanu
View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
▲Claudiu Ungureanu
▲Claudiu Ungureanu

More by ▲Claudiu Ungureanu

View profile
    • Like