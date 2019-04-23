Healthcare & Wellness App Design

Wearable devices are in high demand these days, especially in a Health & Wellness industry. This is the concept of the App we wanted to share with you today.

The main idea is simple. Under clinical conditions Doctors are preparing and help Patients to wear the device so then it can start collecting important data of a subject for defined period of time. In the end all the data from device will be uploaded to cloud and provide doctors with the information needed to gain better control over patients’ health outcomes.

The app consists of two parts:

📱For Doctors - Convenient and easy to use interface meant for setting up the device and preparing it for patient to wear

🖲For Patients - Small device that is attached to a patient’s arm or feet monitoring their vitals minute-by-minute and collecting medical-grade data for doctors’ use

