Bee II.1

Bee II.1 bugdorm cartoon minimal yellow black yellow jacket
The client enjoyed the bee/wasp idea a lot, he just asked for more biological accuracy.

Here's a more accurate abdomen.

Rebound of
Bee II
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
