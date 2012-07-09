Elena retina

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After years of total ugliness I decided to do a minor overhaul of my personal site: http://dylanfm.com. I hoped to reduce the ugly factor by approximately 34%. Now there's just a blob of casual text, aimed at people I've met at conferences etc who want to know a little bit more about me.
Chose to use Elena http://processtypefoundry.com/fonts/elena/, which looks nice on the retina screens I've come across (not so nice on Windows, but I don't really care about that at the moment). This is a cropped screen-grab from the latest iPad's retina screen.
Much consideration went into picking a salutation. I decided upon "Hiya" as it's used everywhere here in Scotland. Actually, it's probably #2, greeting someone by saying "'lright?" seems to be the most popular. Glad I've figured that one out now.