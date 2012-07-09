Elena retina

After years of total ugliness I decided to do a minor overhaul of my personal site: http://dylanfm.com. I hoped to reduce the ugly factor by approximately 34%. Now there's just a blob of casual text, aimed at people I've met at conferences etc who want to know a little bit more about me.

Chose to use Elena http://processtypefoundry.com/fonts/elena/, which looks nice on the retina screens I've come across (not so nice on Windows, but I don't really care about that at the moment). This is a cropped screen-grab from the latest iPad's retina screen.

Much consideration went into picking a salutation. I decided upon "Hiya" as it's used everywhere here in Scotland. Actually, it's probably #2, greeting someone by saying "'lright?" seems to be the most popular. Glad I've figured that one out now.