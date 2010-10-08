Luke L

Plex Web

Luke L
Luke L
  • Save
Plex Web plex
Download color palette

Decided to start on a proper design for this Plex HTML exporter. Using the existing Plex logo and icons at the moment, these will more than likely have to be replaced however.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2010
Luke L
Luke L

More by Luke L

View profile
    • Like