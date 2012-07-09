Wildcity album art

Looks like its a season of making album covers. And, i don't mind. Did this cover for a feature i got at WildCity - A culture,music webmag. It's more of a mix-tape than a "mix" of few artists, sounds who have inspired me in past few years. If you enjoy some ambient tunes give it a listen here : http://www.thewildcity.com/EN/music.xhtml/article/2050-wild-city-031-nitin-garg