Watering the Lawn (1955)

Watering the Lawn (1955)
While researching content for this web project, I discovered the amazing photographic archives of the Burgert Brothers. They were the first photographers to setup shop in Tampa.

The Tampa library has a massive collection of over 14,000 of their photos! In typical fashion, I had myself a visit with my Macbook and scanner in-hand and spent an afternoon scanning 8x10 prints from the early 1900s.

Great discoveries include this guy watering his lawn from 1955 and a group of men posing at their moonshine still from 1925.

--

Looking for good design reference materials? Hit up the library — and bring your scanner.

Posted on Oct 8, 2010
