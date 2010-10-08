Watering the Lawn (1955)

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
While researching content for this web project, I discovered the amazing photographic archives of the Burgert Brothers. They were the first photographers to setup shop in Tampa.
The Tampa library has a massive collection of over 14,000 of their photos! In typical fashion, I had myself a visit with my Macbook and scanner in-hand and spent an afternoon scanning 8x10 prints from the early 1900s.
Great discoveries include this guy watering his lawn from 1955 and a group of men posing at their moonshine still from 1925.
--
Looking for good design reference materials? Hit up the library — and bring your scanner.