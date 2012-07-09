Espen Brunborg

Project management

Espen Brunborg
Espen Brunborg
  • Save
Project management illustration clean simple texture
Download color palette

Detail from illustration for FTSF. Wanted to do something more than simple icons, yet keep it restrained as to make the budget go further...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Espen Brunborg
Espen Brunborg

More by Espen Brunborg

View profile
    • Like