Dealga McArdle

3d from 2d

Dealga McArdle
Dealga McArdle
  • Save
3d from 2d three.js webgl canvas realtime 3d blender
Download color palette

live version here :
https://dl.dropbox.com/u/3397495/js3/chronox/TextureColors_Mad.html

controls:
middle mouse drag in/out is zoom
left click drag is rotate
right click drag is pan.

5f93b0f35c24ddddbc18c1909d31e3fd
Rebound of
técnicas
By Vanesa Souss
View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Dealga McArdle
Dealga McArdle

More by Dealga McArdle

View profile
    • Like