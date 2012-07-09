Andreas Leonidou

Evoc Logo

Andreas Leonidou
Andreas Leonidou
  • Save
Evoc Logo animation 3d animation reel motion design corporate identity branding design graphic design logotype logo typography
Download color palette

Final logo for Evoc you can see the whole presentation here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Evoc-Identity/4456369

Andreas Leonidou
Andreas Leonidou

More by Andreas Leonidou

View profile
    • Like