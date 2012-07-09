Chris Mizen

Web Mock Up

A progression from the previous logo shot - experimenting with web layout for a holding page with information about the client and also soundcloud widgets and dropboxes (the placeholder grey boxes at the moment).

First bit of web-design I've done really, quite pleased so far.

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
