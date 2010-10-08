The Skins Factory

Intel Application Icon | Video Settings

The Skins Factory
The Skins Factory
Hire Me
  • Save
Intel Application Icon | Video Settings the skins factory icon ui design graphics blue application intel
Download color palette

Another from the set we created for Intel Corporation - Video Settings Icon. Copyright 2010. Intel Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

You can view the whole set here: www.theskinsfactory.com

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2010
The Skins Factory
The Skins Factory
We design extraordinary apps, websites, & brand identities.
Hire Me

More by The Skins Factory

View profile
    • Like