Jordan Avner

Amity Futuro Wakeboard - Blue

Jordan Avner
Jordan Avner
  • Save
Amity Futuro Wakeboard - Blue hardgoods water sports product design wakeboard
Download color palette

Here's the blue version of a concept I'm working on for a line of wakeboards.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Jordan Avner
Jordan Avner

More by Jordan Avner

View profile
    • Like