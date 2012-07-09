Laura Giraudo

extreme packaging

Laura Giraudo
Laura Giraudo
  • Save
extreme packaging illustration lau giraudo type
Download color palette

Working in some illustrations for a packaging, collaborating with a very good friend of mine Isa Lloret.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Laura Giraudo
Laura Giraudo

More by Laura Giraudo

View profile
    • Like