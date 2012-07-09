Kevin Steigerwald

Animated: Button toggle

Kevin Steigerwald
Kevin Steigerwald
  • Save
Animated: Button toggle gif jambox buttons toggle play pause mockup
Download color palette

A little bit of quality is lost by animating it as a gif, but wanted to test what the different states would look like when pressed.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Kevin Steigerwald
Kevin Steigerwald

More by Kevin Steigerwald

View profile
    • Like