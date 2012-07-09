Sittiphon Soontronpiyakul

Pixeidea Logo V2

Sittiphon Soontronpiyakul
Sittiphon Soontronpiyakul
  • Save
Pixeidea Logo V2 logo logo design logo mockup
Download color palette

Logo for my personal website 'Pixeidea'. This is the second version. You can see the first version here (http://dribbble.com/shots/637110-Pixeidea-Logo). I decided to remove the bold font on 'idea'. What's your thought?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Sittiphon Soontronpiyakul
Sittiphon Soontronpiyakul

More by Sittiphon Soontronpiyakul

View profile
    • Like