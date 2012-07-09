Kyle Ruane

Flamicon

Kyle Ruane
Kyle Ruane
  • Save
Flamicon logo icon fire symbol grill flame
Download color palette

Exploring some possibilities for a simple logo mark to represent bbq/grilling.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Kyle Ruane
Kyle Ruane
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kyle Ruane

View profile
    • Like