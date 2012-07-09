Lori James

Thanks, Jessica!

Lori James
Lori James
  • Save
Thanks, Jessica! thanks debut illustration typoraphy
Download color palette

Hi everybody! Just wanted to send a big thanks to Jessica of Nocciola Design for the invite! She's awesome! The little girl illustration comes from an art print I did for Minted. Totally stoked to be here (and kind of intimidated, too)! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Lori James
Lori James

More by Lori James

View profile
    • Like