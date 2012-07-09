East Coast vs West Coast Design Challenge #4: Your Name

EAST vs WEST Design Challenge #4: Your Name

Welcome back to the fourth week of the East vs West Coast Design Challenge! This past week might have been eventful in our outdoor lives -- fireworks, BBQ's, and drinks, but in the arena the players lacked!

Nonetheless, we had three great shots that showed off each of their coast's cuisine.

In first place, Whitney Brown's debut shot of the competition from the East scored 26 likes for her Good East Coast Food shot! Using a mix of programs, she rendered one of the best looking carrots I've seen in a while, and great type, too! Nice job Whitney!

In second place, also his debut shot of the competition from the East, Timmy Chau with his shot Eastvswestfood that had 11 likes! Incorporating some of his culture and his pixel perfect eye for design he created a tasty looking rice bowl that looked great! Nice job Timmy!

In third place, from the East, Braxton Crim and his Screwball shot! He chose to illustrate a tasty ice cream treat that we all know of when its hot out, making use of halftone patterns and summery colors, he beautifully showcased his favorite cuisine! Give it up for Braxton!

If you didn't submit this week, or still haven't yet, make up your mind! You got nothing to lose. Most players who have contended have the most likes on the shots they submitted than any other shot in their profile. A great reason to start designing!

Now for this week's competition.

Challenge #4: Your Name

As somewhat of a self portrait, create a shot where you write your name. Try to make it express yourself and be sure to make it stand out! Show off, look cool, look pretty, or just be yourself!

Anything goes here in terms of medium and process, its just gotta be your name!



Stop wasting time! Get started!