Yurko Turskiy

The concept of cards behavior. The list of books.

Yurko Turskiy
Yurko Turskiy
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

I made this shot in 2016. The idea came to me when I was designing the reader app. I hope this is my last old shot. I have finished my migration. Currently, I'm creating things with React and want to release some open-source components which could be useful for the community.

Yurko Turskiy
Yurko Turskiy
Developer & Designer
Hire Me

More by Yurko Turskiy

View profile
    • Like