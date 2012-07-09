Calvin Chopp

Birds

Calvin Chopp
Calvin Chopp
  • Save
Birds illustration drawing animals ink graphite paper
Download color palette

I was followed this morning on my run by three woodpeckers along my route, which reminded me of this quick bird sketch I did a while back...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Calvin Chopp
Calvin Chopp

More by Calvin Chopp

View profile
    • Like