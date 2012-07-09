Jamie Downes

Paul Smith 'Twist' Mens

Paul Smith mens fragrance competition entry based around the polish used to clean the Covent Garden store's mahogany fittings. (Twisting latch releases the lid)

*Entry Shortlisted*

