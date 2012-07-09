Nonemore Black

Trying my hand at, er, hand lettering. Going to make an effort to draw something every day until I don't totally suck. Clearly, I have a long way to go.

Today's my first day. Trying to make the boldest, blackest font I can. Ultra simple. Happy with some of the characters, most need improvement. Need to work on consistency with line weights and the font's personality; the C and skull-like Q are pretty Spinal Tap, but the T and L will crush you to death.

Please, critique away. Be brutal. I'm here to learn.