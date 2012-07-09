Samuel Fine

Nonemore Black

Nonemore Black custom font hand lettering bold black newb pencil have mercy pilot razor point nonemore black
Trying my hand at, er, hand lettering. Going to make an effort to draw something every day until I don't totally suck. Clearly, I have a long way to go.

Today's my first day. Trying to make the boldest, blackest font I can. Ultra simple. Happy with some of the characters, most need improvement. Need to work on consistency with line weights and the font's personality; the C and skull-like Q are pretty Spinal Tap, but the T and L will crush you to death.

Please, critique away. Be brutal. I'm here to learn.

