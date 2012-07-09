David Sizemore

LoTR for Silver Screen Society

LoTR for Silver Screen Society
My piece for Silver Screen Society's month of July movie, The Fellowship of the Ring.

I haven't had this much fun Photoshopping something in a long time. Thanks, Brandon and Trevor, for letting me worm my way in on this one.

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
