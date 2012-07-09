Jacqui Oakley

Lighting Our World - kids book cover
Wow, crazy to find out that my kids book is up for pre-order on Amazon for Sept 1st! Published by Kids Can Press. Nuts. Here's a bit of the cover.

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
