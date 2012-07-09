Midas Kwant

iPhone Text Message Emoji

Midas Kwant
Midas Kwant
  • Save
iPhone Text Message Emoji iphone text message hearteyes sunglasses yeah emoji
Download color palette

Another one, all created from scratch in Photoshop. I love to make these emoticons and stuff :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Midas Kwant
Midas Kwant

More by Midas Kwant

View profile
    • Like