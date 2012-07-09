nadrosia

FWD.IO website Illustration

FWD.IO website Illustration
That was the first draft of an illustration I did for a client's website. They are using the claim »CTO as a Service« so I thought showing some »service« would be nice …

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
