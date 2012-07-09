Eric Thomas

LadyBug

Eric Thomas
Eric Thomas
Hire Me
  • Save
LadyBug b alphabout lettering typography ladybug bug
Download color palette

"B" submission for www.alphabout.com. Inspired by my ladybug-loving daughter and the late great Charley Harper.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Eric Thomas
Eric Thomas
Brand + Digital + Creative Director at UnderStory
Hire Me

More by Eric Thomas

View profile
    • Like