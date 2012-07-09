Joseph Alessio

Rotational Ambigram - WIP

Joseph Alessio
Joseph Alessio
  • Save
Rotational Ambigram - WIP rough draft ambigram lettering typography custom hand lettering wip
Download color palette

Rough draft of a rotational ambigram for @Nikita's project - before I polish it up, the moment of truth: Can you read it!?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Joseph Alessio
Joseph Alessio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joseph Alessio

View profile
    • Like