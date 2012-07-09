Paykhan

Suggestion du Chef

Paykhan
Paykhan
Hire Me
  • Save
Suggestion du Chef identity graphic design
Download color palette

Logo for a website who present a new menu with recipes everyday.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Paykhan
Paykhan
Multidisciplinary Art Director & Illustrator from Paris.
Hire Me

More by Paykhan

View profile
    • Like