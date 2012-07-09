Cssgridoverlaymixin

Steve Hickey
I created a SASS mixin that makes it really easy to overlay columns and a baseline grid on your in development site:

https://github.com/javasteve99/css-grid-overlay

There's several todos still, and a couple of minor bugs, but it should be useable at this point.

Posted on Jul 9, 2012
