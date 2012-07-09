Daniel Vernon

Android Slide-out Menu

Daniel Vernon
Daniel Vernon
  • Save
Android Slide-out Menu ui android app mobile ux grey settings slide options
Download color palette

Saw @Danny Keane 's post here - http://drbl.in/eBHL, so thought I would share the slide-out menu I was working on as well.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Daniel Vernon
Daniel Vernon

More by Daniel Vernon

View profile
    • Like